No team likes losing. The feeling is only intensified when the team that defeats you is a bitter rival.
The McLennan Community College softball team found themselves on the losing end in both games of their doubleheader Friday against Temple College. The Lady Leopards won the first game, 9-2, and won the second, 12-6.
The first game was never in doubt as the Lady Leopards scored in every odd-numbered inning. With one run in the first, two in the third, one more in the fifth and five in the seventh, MCC was never really in the game. The team’s two runs in the bottom of the seventh were too little to turn the tide.
There seemed to be more fight in the Highlassies (13-11, 9-4 conference) in the second game of the series. Both teams scored five runs in the first inning. Unfortunately for the home team, Temple did one better in the second inning, scoring six runs in the top, while McLennan could only muster one run. Temple added a final run in the top of the sixth, and the scoring came to a conclusion.
Emily Klanika took the loss in game one, with Destiny Guerra taking the loss in the second.
The Highlassies travel to North Central on Wednesday for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.