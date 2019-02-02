A harsh conference journey continues to test McLennan Community College’s women’s basketball team, as the host team fell to Cisco, 68-60, Saturday at the Highlands gym.
It looked as if it might turn out to be the Highlassies’ day as the team took a 34-28 lead at halftime.
MCC (10-12, 1-8 conference) widened the lead to double digits after a 4-0 run to start the third quarter. The two teams battled throughout the frame, and the Lassies’ lead was 56-45 going into the last quarter.
Cisco’s defense shut down the Lassies in the fourth, taking the quarter, 23-4, and winning the game as a result.
Kenidi White and KeeKee Nowlin both had 14 points in the loss, with Ny’Asia Goldman adding 10 more.
The Highlassies travel to Ranger Wednesday for their next game. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.