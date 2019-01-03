In a game that had a series of streaks, Angelina College put together more than the McLennan Community College Highlassies Thursday night. The Lassies lost, 78-61, at the Highlands in their last game before starting conference play.
Angelina surged to a 22-9 lead in the first quarter, but MCC (9-3) fought back and cut the lead to three, 34-31 going in at the half. Angelina again rode a surge and outscored the Lassies, 24-10, in the third. MCC cut the lead to 14, but could never get closer.
Raveen Blue was MCC’s leading scorer with 21 points. KeeKee Nowlin scored 16 in the losing effort.
MCC plays at Cisco Monday to open conference play. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.