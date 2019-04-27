The runs were hard to come by in McLennan Community College’s softball season finale at the Bosque River Ballpark. Hosting North Central in a doubleheader, the Highlassies dropped the first game, 11-5, and then lost the second game, 21-0.
The first game seemed to be going in MCC’s favor as the team took a 4-2 lead into the fifth inning. The ‘Lassies (26-24, 17-15 conference) scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning after the Lady Lions scored two in their side of the inning. The home team used a double by Emeri Eubanks and Olivia Lantigua being hit by a pitch to get runners on base. Brooke Arnold then doubled them both in.
Sophie Wideman got a walk in the bottom of the fourth for the Highlassies, and Lantigua singled. Rebeca Fajardo’s single scored Wideman, and Lantigua scored on the throw.
North Central then scored four runs in the top of the fifth, and four more in the sixth. They followed with an additional run at the top of the seventh, and all MCC could do was muster a final run in the bottom of the inning.
The hits were fast and furious for the visitors in the second game. North Central managed 20 hits while scoring at least one run in each inning. The Lady Lions’ highest scoring inning was the nine-run third. McLennan could only find three hits for the game.
Despite the four game slide, the HIghlassies will travel to Weatherford on Friday to compete in the Region V North Tournament.