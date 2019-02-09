A season of lows continued with the McLennan Community College women’s basketball team losing a home game to Collin County Community College, 95-58, Saturday at The Highlands.
The game belonged to Collin County’s Lady Cougars almost from the outset as they began the game with a 6-0 run. The Highlassies were able to battle back to tie the game with a minute left in the first quarter, but Collin County ended the quarter the way they began I, with a 5-0 run.
The Lassies managed to take the lead, 24-23, with 5:45 left in the second quarter, but Collin County went on another run and went into halftime with a 39-28 lead.
The Lady Cougars built on their lead throughout the second half, and the Highlassies (10-14, 1-10 conference) just could not find an answer.
KeeKee Nowlin led MCC with 16 points. Annya Moss had 12 and Ny’Asia Goldman added 10 points.
The Highlassies host Hill College Wednesday with tip off at 5:30 p.m.