TEMPLE — It’s still early in the season, and there are still a lot of games to go, but Friday’s blowout win by the McLennan College Highlassies over San Antonio College, 116-41, may be a sign that the Lassies are a much better team than last year’s. The win was in the opening round of the Temple Classic.
For a team to score 116 points, it would be reasonable to expect that a player or two had the hot hand. That wasn’t the case for the Lassies. The high scorers for the team were KeeKee Nowlin and Gabby Cleveland. Both scored 16 points, and Harmony Pettis and Elizabeth Critton both scored 10 points each. The rest of the team added the additional points, making the win a team effort.
MCC plays Coastal Bend at noon Saturday in the final day of the Temple Classic.