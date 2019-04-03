They’re hotter than ghost pepper breath spray, and twice as potent.
The No. 3-ranked McLennan Community College baseball team extended its winning streak to 18 games on Thursday, sweeping a pair of home contests from Cisco at Bosque River Ballpark. MCC rallied for a 4-3 win in the opener before outgunning the Wranglers, 10-7, in the nightcap.
MCC (32-7 overall, 17-1 conference) looked as though its streak may evaporate when it let Cisco (18-16, 2-12) take a 3-1 lead entering the bottom of the seventh.
But the Highlanders weren’t dead. Brooks Embry started the rally with a single, then scored on Aidan Shepardson’s RBI double. That cut the Cisco lead to 3-2, and two batters later Jordan Yeatts tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Finally, Jalen Battles powered a walk-off double to drive home Ryan Bishop with the winning run.
MCC was able to overcome four errors to pull out the win. Trevor Munsch picked up the win for the Highlanders in relief.
The second game was more of a slugfest, as the teams combined for 23 hits. MCC trailed 6-3 after three innings, but took control with a six-run fourth. Four different players had two-hit outings for the Highlanders: Garrett Martin, Battles, Shepardson and Vince Ippoliti.
Jack Driskell (1-0) notched his first college win on the mound, while Rene Ramos closed the game out for his second save of the year.
The teams will wrap up their four-game series with a doubleheader Saturday at Cisco.