The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team closed out the first half of the conference season with a 73-59 win over the visiting Weatherford Coyotes on Wednesday at The Highlands.
Xavier Armstead, the reigning conference player of the week, continued his fine stretch of play. Armstead, a sophomore from Midway, picked up a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Highlanders (18-5 overall, 4-3 in conference) kept a firm grip on fourth place in the conference, which would put them in position to advance to the Region V Tournament by year’s end.
Javan Hedgeman added 19 points for MCC and Casey Armour scored 13. The Highlanders trailed by a slim 36-34 score at the half, but opened the second half on an 11-2 run to establish control.
In the women’s game, Weatherford topped MCC, 73-65, handing the Highlassies their eighth loss in the past nine games.
MCC (10-11, 1-7) gave the Lady Coyotes a fight, as Weatherford led just, 52-48, entering the fourth quarter. But Weatherford (15-3, 6-2) outscored the Highlassies, 19-7, in the first six minutes of the period to pull away.
KeeKee Nowlin hit for a team-high 14 points for MCC. Raveen Blue added 13 and Annya Moss had 12.
The Highlassies will host Cisco at 2 p.m. Saturday, while the MCC men are off until Feb. 6 at Ranger.