RANGER — The No. 6 McLennan Community College baseball team split a road doubleheader with Ranger on Wednesday. The Rangers used a four-run sixth inning to catapult to the lead and win the opener, 6-3, before the Highlanders rebounded to take the second game, 9-0.
MCC held a 3-2 lead in the opener after three innings, but Ranger exploded in the sixth. A walk and an error put a couple of runners on base, and then Kaleb Thompson tied things up with an RBI single. But Ranger (23-17, 9-13) wasn’t done. Following another walk, Ranger’s Tucker Burton belted the first pitch he saw from MCC’s Alex DeLeon for a three-run home run.
Jalen Battles went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the loss for the Highlanders (37-10, 22-4).
In the second game, MCC had a much easier time. The Highlanders got seven shutout innings from Tanner Brooks, who struck out five and gave up only one hit in the seven-inning contest. Meanwhile, the Highlanders again got a huge hitting game from Battles, who bashed two home runs on his way to a 3-for-5 outing.
The teams will wrap up the series with a doubleheader at MCC on Friday, beginning at 1 p.m.