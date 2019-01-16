HILLSBORO – That drive down I-35 back to Waco turned out to be a smooth ride for the McLennan Community College men’s basketball team.
MCC went on the road and doggedly pursued, then seized its first conference win of the season, topping Hill, 70-66, on Wednesday night. After dropping a one-point gut-twister the last time out against Collin County, the Highlanders (15-4 overall, 1-2 in conference) didn’t let this chance slip away.
The game was close throughout, but MCC made Hill (16-3, 1-2) play catch-up much of the way. The Highlanders hit the Rebels from all angles with a well-distributed scoring attack. Three players scored in double figures for MCC, led by Xavier Armstead’s 15 points. Garrett Shaw contributed 14 and Dayante McClellan added 13.
Michael Medlin Jr. scored 18 to pace Hill.
In the women’s game, Hill held off MCC, 65-55, to deal the Highlassies their fourth conference defeat in as many games.
Hill (9-9, 2-2) cashed in 10 3-pointers in the win, and took advantage of 29 trips to the foul line. Jade Compton went to the stripe 12 times for the Lady Rebels, hitting nine free throws, on her way to a game-high 20 points.
KeeKee Nowlin had 14 points to head up MCC (9-8, 0-4).
Both MCC teams will return to the court Monday at Temple College.