When Alexander Pope penned, “Hope springs eternal in the human breast,” he had in mind the idea that humanity has a tendency to always anticipate better days ahead.
Hope does spring eternal, particularly if a new baseball season is about to begin. At McLennan Community College, the Highlanders have high hopes for themselves. Others seem to have high hopes for the team, too. They’ve been ranked No. 4 in the Perfect Game Juco Top 25 preseason poll and No. 3 in the NJCAA Division I preseason poll. And the Highlanders are expected to finish atop their conference standings, if the coaches of the NTJCAA baseball coaches’ preseason poll are to be believed.
MCC coach Mitch Thompson believes this season carries plenty of promise, too.
“Our goals are to compete and win a conference championship,” he said. “Then we want to win the regional championship. And then we want to win a national championship.” That’s always the team’s goal, but after they talk about it at the beginning of the season, the goals become to get better each day and each game.
Last year’s season seemed headed on a path to the Junior College World Series and a shot at a possible national championship. MCC, 44-15 and 25-7 in conference last year, rolled into the regional tournament. It lost the first game of the regionals, then went on a tear and was in good position to advance to the World Series, when things went awry.
In the regional final against Cisco, things got heated at home plate and both benches rushed onto the field. While angry words were exchanged, no fights erupted. Nonetheless, the game officials, backed by the NJCAA office, disqualified both MCC and Cisco, and the third-place team in the regionals, Temple, grabbed the World Series berth.
Thompson says the team has moved on from that controversial ending. They’ve discussed the events, but it’s in the past, the coach said. Well, not entirely, since every MCC player on the team that day was suspended for the first two games of this season, along with assistant coach James Leverton, who rushed onto the field to try to maintain order.
“It means we’ll be playing our first two games this weekend with half our team,” Thompson said.
Former assistant coach Chris Berry has moved over from the baseball diamond to become the head coach of MCC’s softball team. His replacement is Tyler Johnson. Thompson is pleased with his staff, and expects good things from them.
He also believes the strength of this team is the pitching staff. Grant Miller (9-1, 1.92 ERA) was last year’s ace, and he’s returning, as is regular starter Alex DeLeon (6-1, 2.21). In addition, sophomore right-hander Jase Embry has battled his way back from a medical redshirt season. Two years ago Embry went 9-2 with 83 strikeouts in 78.2 innings.
In the field, the Highlanders face the chore of having to replace stars like Griffin Paxton, Keaton Milford and catcher Josh Breaux, a second-round pick of the New York Yankees. Yet they’re not bereft of returning talent, among them sophomore infielder Aidan Shepardson, who hit .278 with 33 RBIs in 2018.
A number of freshmen should make a sudden impact, and the coach is impressed with their talent and abilities. Those newcomers include a few Central Texas products, like former Midway outfielder Matthew Miles, a transfer from Oklahoma State, and former Robinson pitcher Mason Cooper.
“I like our club. I like it every year. We’ll take some lumps early in the year, but we’ll be competitive,” Thompson said.
Thompson scheduled a tough non-conference season, going up against some of the best teams in neighboring conferences. He also thinks conference teams like Grayson, Weatherford and Temple and Hill will be tough teams to beat. Still, the coach likes his team’s chances.
The season opener, against Angelina College in Lufkin Saturday, will be a good test for the team. Thompson said Angelina always plays the Highlanders tough. Add to that the reality of starting an all-freshman team and being down one of their assistant coaches, thanks to the suspensions, and this weekend should provide a real challenge for the team.
Still, hope springs eternal, and when a team is as highly respected as the Highlanders are, there’s a solid reason for the hope.