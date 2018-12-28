It was 19 days ago that McLennan Community College’s men’s basketball team defeated Concordia University’s JV, 109-80, at the Highlands. The Highlanders will try to knock off the rust Saturday as they host the Angelina College Roadrunners at the Highlands at 4 p.m.
MCC (12-2) is on a four-game winning streak, with their last loss coming against Western Texas, 80-74, at the Western Texas Classic in Snyder.
The Roadrunners (7-6) won their last game, 95-87, against LSC-Tomball, on Dec. 7.
The Highlanders are led by sophomores Midway grad Xavier Armstead, who is averaging 17.3 points per game, Jordan Skipper-Brown (14.4 ppg) and Mike Adewunmi (13.9 ppg).