McLennan Community College’s men’s basketball team travels to Grayson College in Denison for a battle against two 1-4 conference teams Saturday. Tipoff is at 4 p.m.
The Highlanders (16-5, 1-4 conference) are coming off their first conference win against Southwestern Christian College on Wednesday and are hoping to continue the wins. Grayson (10-8, 1-4 conference) lost their last game, 87-80, against Collin County Community College. Their win was the previous game against Weatherford College on Jan. 16.