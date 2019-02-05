The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team will get another crack at trying to upset No. 6 Ranger on Wednesday.
Billy Gillispie’s Rangers are 21-2 on the year and a conference-leading 7-1 in league play. In the teams’ first meeting of the season in Waco on Jan. 9, Ranger pulled out a 69-60 victory, helped by a 10-0 run late in the second half.
MCC (18-5, 4-3) hasn’t played since last Wednesday’s 73-59 win over Weatherford, its third straight victory after dropping three of its first four conference games.
Preceding the men’s game, the MCC women (10-12, 1-8) will take aim at its own upset against homestanding Ranger (15-7, 5-4). In the first meeting, Ranger claimed a 57-47 win.