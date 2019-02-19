There’s no time for the McLennan Community College men’s basketball team to lick its wounds.
After falling in an overtime contest to Temple on Monday, the Highlanders turn right around and travel to Southwestern Christian in Dallas Wednesday. MCC (19-8 overall, 5-6 conference) currently holds a one-game edge on Weatherford (13-13, 4-7) for fourth place in the conference race with three games left, including Wednesday’s game. The top four teams in the conference advance to the Region V Tournament in March.
After playing Southwestern Christian (12-16, 3-9) on Wednesday, the Highlanders will host Grayson on Saturday before closing the regular season with a big game at Weatherford Feb. 27.
The Highlanders rolled over Southwestern Christian, 98-69, in the teams’ first meeting Jan. 23 in Waco.
The MCC-SWCC men’s game will be preceded by the women’s contest. The Highlassies (11-15, 2-11) are coming off just their second conference win, as they defeated Temple, 76-74, on Monday night. Their other league win came over SWCC (10-18, 0-14), as MCC pummeled the Lady Rams, 82-39.
Gametimes are 3 p.m. for the women and 5 for the men.