It was déjà vu all over again as McLennan Community College Highlander basketball took on Strength N’ Motion for the second time this season, with a similar result. MCC won again, this time 92-43, Friday at the Western Texas Classic in Snyder.
The game was never really in doubt, with the Highlanders (8-1) leading at the half, 25-18. MCC was led by Mike Adewunmi with 18 points and Garrett Shaw with 13.
The team will play Western Texas at 5 p.m. Saturday, in another rematch of a game won earlier by MCC. That game, played Nov. 3 in Waco, ended 90-66.