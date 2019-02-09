Xavier Armstead and Casey Armour both scored 17 points for McLennan Community College as the Highlanders defeated Collin County Community College’s Cougars, 74-59, Saturday at The Highlands.
The Highlanders (19-6, 5-4 conference) took control of the first half with a 10-point run beginning with 17:31 in the game. MCC was able to build a 14 point lead at one point, but the Cougars cut the lead to seven. McLennan ended the half with a 5-0 run and led, 29-17, going into the locker room.
The Highlanders started the second half in the same way they ended the first half, using a 7-0 run and ultimately building a 23 point lead.
Along with Armstead and Armour’s scoring, Mike Adewunmi scored 13 points for the home team Highlanders.
MCC hosts Hill College Wednesday, with the women’s game at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.