SNYDER — The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team found themselves on the smaller end of the scoreboard Saturday, losing, 80-74, to Western Texas College.
The Highlanders (8-2) led at halftime, 38-35, but was outscored in the second half. It is MCC’s second loss of the season.
Javen Hedgeman had 20 points in the game, along with Mike Adewunmi’s 17 and Xavier Armstead’s 14 points.
The Highlanders will play co-host with the Highlassies to the Cedar Valley Suns Tuesday. The men’s game is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Highlands, with the women’s game to follow at 5 p.m.