No. 6 McLennan Community College baseball was humming like a fine machine as the team routed Ranger, 12-2 and 11-1, to sweep the Friday doubleheader at the Bosque River Ballpark and win the four-game series, 3-1.
The Highlanders (39-10, 24-4 conference) run ruled Ranger in both games. Pitcher Grant Miller got the win in game one, and Jack Driskell earned the win in game two.
Game one began with MCC scoring the first run in the bottom of the first inning. Ranger responded with a two-run second inning off a walk and homer.
The score remained 2-1 in the visitors’ favor until the Highlanders erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fourth. The team then added six more in the sixth.
The second game also began with MCC scoring in the bottom of the first, getting two runs across the plate. One run was scored in the third, and then McLennan picked up six more in the fourth.
Ranger scored their one run in the top of the fifth, and the Highlanders ended the game with two more runs in the bottom of that same inning.
Jaylen Williams went 2-4 with a double and an RBI in the first game. Jalen Battles went 2-4, Aiden Shepardson went 2-3 and Ryan Neitsch went 2-3 at the plate.
In the second game, MCC’s Cole Moore homered and drove in four runs, while Jordan Yeatts went 2-4 with two RBIs.
The Highlanders play again Wednesday when they host Hill College in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.