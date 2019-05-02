The softball team for McLennan Community College may not have had as many wins as they had hoped, but the team is still advancing to the playoffs. And, following the announcement by the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Thursday, the Highlassies have the privilege of knowing that six of their teammates are on the All-Conference team.
Emily Klanika, a sophomore from Pflugerville, was named Co-Pitcher of the Year and made the first team. She had an 11-5 record with a 2.58 ERA with 113 strikeouts.
Sophomore Emeri Eubanks also made first team, along with freshman Sophie Wideman. Eubanks, from West, plays third base for the ‘Lassies, had a .404 batting average with 10 doubles, one triple, five home runs and 30 RBIs. Wideman is a catcher/first baseman, hitting .357 with eight doubles, one triple, nine homers and 19 RBIS, is a Midway grad.
Second team conference players are Olivia Lantigua, Kaelin Morkisch and Arianna Perales. Lantigua and Morkisch play in the outfield, while Perales is a shortstop.
The Highlassies begin Region V North tournament play on Saturday at Weatherford College. The No. 5 seed will face No. 4 seed Weatherford at 2:30 p.m. The winner of that game will face Temple in a 7:30 p.m. game. Tournament play will continue Sunday and Monday.
BU men’s golf slated for Louisville Regional
The Baylor men’s golf team has been selected as the No. 5 seed for the upcoming Louisville (Ky.) Regional.
The No. 25 Bears earned their 22nd consecutive NCAA tournament bid. They’ll open up action at the three-day, 54-hole Louisville Regional on May 13 at the University of Louisville Golf Club located in Simpsonville, Ky. It’s a par-71 course spanning 7,217 yards.
The Louisville Regional is one of six across the country, along with Pullman, Wash. ,Stanford, Calif., Myrtle Beach, S.C., Athens, Ga., and Austin.
Baylor will be joined in Louisville by Oklahoma State, Auburn, North Florida, Louisville, Arkansas State, Iowa State, West Virginia, Arizona, Mississippi State, New Mexico, Jacksonville State and Southern Illinois.