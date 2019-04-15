The McLennan Community College softball team snapped a four game losing streak Monday, but were unable to start a new winning streak. MCC and Grayson College split a doubleheader at Denison. The Highlassies won the first game, 17-2, while the Lady Vikings took the second game, 9-6.
The first game started with a bank for McLennan as the women scored four runs in the top of the first, capped with a three-run homer by Sophie Wideman.
With Emily Klanika on the mound for the ‘Lassies, the Lady Vikings were held to two runs, both coming in the bottom of the third. She and reliever Kaitlin Richards held Grayson to four hits in the game.
The Highlassies (24-19, 15-10 NTJCAC) weren’t to be denied as they scored in each of the five innings of the run-ruled win. They scored two runs each in the second and third, exploded for six in the fourth and finished up with three in the fifth. MCC finished with 17 hits and on error.
In the second game, both teams managed to get 11 hits and committed one error. The similarities ended there, though, as Grayson scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Prior to that, MCC had taken an early lead with a run in the top of the third. Grayson responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth, and then had seven runners cross home plate in the bottom of the fifth. The inning was highlighted with three solo home runs and a three-run homer by Grayson’s Cheyenne Stark. The Lady Vikings added a final run in the bottom of the sixth.
McLennan tried to battle back, scoring a run in the top of the fifth, but they could only manage four runs in the top of the seventh inning.
McLennan remains in fifth place in conference standings, three and a half games ahead of Grayson and 1.5 games behind Weatherford College.
MCC plays host to Hill College on Friday, with the first game of their doubleheader scheduled to begin at noon.