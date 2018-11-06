Cottonwood Creek, the new home course of the McLennan Community College men’s golf team, was good to the Highlanders this week.
MCC’s orange team won the team title at the two-round Dr Pepper Championship, which wrapped up Tuesday at Cottonwood. The orange squad shot 293 and 288 for a 581 total, claiming an eight-stroke victory over New Mexico (299-290-589).
MCC sophomore Matt Lorentzen carded rounds of 67 and 71 for a 138 total on his way to the individual title. His teammate Parker Scaling was second at 71-74-145.
Tyler (309-300-609) finished in third place, followed by MCC’s blue (313-315-628) and white (336-326-662) teams in fourth and fifth, respectively.