CORPUS CHRISTI — Competing as the only two-year program in an 11-team field, the McLennan women’s golf team finished in 10th place at the Islander Classic, hosted by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The tournament was played at par-72, 6,045-yard Corpus Christi Country Club.
Houston Baptist took the title with rounds of 290, 302 and 300 for an 892 total. MCC shot 343, 341 and 342 for a 1,026 total score.
Freshman Ellie Darnell carded rounds of 81, 81 and 84 for a total score of 249, finishing in a tie for 36th.