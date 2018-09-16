DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – McLennan College women’s golf finished their second tournament in ninth place Sunday, shooting 1,024 for three rounds at the Lady Falcon Invitational.
Seminole State finished in first with 917, with Florida Southern and host Daytona State finishing in a tie for second with 924.
Ellie Darnell was the Highlassies’ best individual player, finishing the tourney in a tie for 30th with a score of 242. Briana Venegas finished at 50th with 258, and Elin Eriksson was 51st with 259. Emily Isaacson tied for 57th at 273, and Madison Saenz was in 59th place at 275.
MCC’s next tournament will be at the Bearkat Women’s Invitational at Magnolia, Texas, on Oct. 1-2.