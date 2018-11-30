TOMBALL – Sometimes, a second game against the same opponent has different results. While McLennan Community College still won against Lone Star College Friday afternoon, 77-63, the game was much closer than the teams’ season-opener when MCC won, 128-59 in Waco.
The Highlanders had a balanced attack in the game, with four players in double figures. Mike Adewunmi was the team’s leading scorer at 14, with Xavier Armstead and Jordan Skipper-Brown scoring 13 each. Javen Hedgeman scored 10 for the Highlanders.
MCC plays its next game in Mesquite on Monday against the Eastland Harvesters at 6 p.m.