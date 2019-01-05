Mike Adewumni and Jordan Skipper-Brown wanted to send a message early in McLennan Community College’s basketball game against North Lake Saturday. They did so with slam dunks in the Highlands at the outset, setting a tone that saw the Highlanders romp to an 82-42 win.
The Highlanders (14-2) let the Blazers keep the game close through the first part of the opening half. Then MCC went on a 17-3 run to end the half and take a 39-23 lead into the locker room. The Blazers were held scoreless for almost eight minutes during the run.
The run wasn’t finished, as MCC opened the second half with a 9-0 run, and continued to pull away for the remainder of the game.
Sophomore Javen Hedgeman led MCC with 15 points. Midway alum Xavier Armstead put in 12 more points for the Highlanders.
MCC begins conference play against No. 6 Ranger. The game will take place at the Highlands on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m.