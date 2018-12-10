The Christmas break will be a little bit sweeter for the McLennan Community College men’s basketball team. The Highlanders ensured that they’d go into a break with a merry feeling, as they defeated the Concordia University JV Tornadoes, 109-80, Monday at the Highlands.
The game started with matching 3-pointers. Concordia’s Antonio De La Trigg hit his three less than a minute into the game, and Highlander Xavier Armstead returned the favor 10 seconds later. The even, back-and-forth play continued, as MCC built a slim 14-12 lead with just under eight minutes into the game.
It was then that the Highlanders decided to take control, going on a 9-0 run and building a 23-12 run. Concordia cut the lead to 31-24 with 7:32 to play in the half. MCC answered with another run, featuring back-to-back threes by Armstead, and the Highlanders went into the dressing room leading 55-37.
MCC only widened the gap in the second half. Mike Adewunmi and Devyn Brewton caught fire for the Highlanders, and the lead stretched to 75-43 with 13:22 remaining. The Tornadoes tried to rally, but could get no closer than 20 for the remainder of the game.
Adewunmi, a sophomore guard from Dallas, led all scorers with 26 points, while Armstead added 23 in the winning effort. Brewton and Jordan Skipper-Brown each added 14 points for the Highlanders. Concordia’s Charles Rambo III led the Tornadoes with 15 points, with Mike Guillory adding 14.
After the game, MCC head coach Kevin Gill said the break comes at a good time for the Highlanders. “They’re taking their finals, and that’s been on their mind. It’s been a long semester, the team’s batteries are worn down, and they’re trying to regroup. But, all in all, we won the game and nobody got hurt, so that’s a positive,” Gill said.
MCC will be off until Dec. 29, when it welcomes Angelina College to the Highlands. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
“When we come back from Christmas break, we’ll have Angelina which will be a really good game,” Gill said. “They’re a good team. We beat them in their place, and that was a good win for us.”
“Then we have North Lake. They went to the national tournament last year. Then we open up with conference, which is going to be really tough. Grayson comes in the mix after being shut down for nine years. Ranger’s really good; they’re a Top 10 (team) in the country. We’ll just try to get better and get into the playoffs. Anything can happen once you get in. It’s going to be tough getting in. There are going to be some really good teams left out, like last year.”