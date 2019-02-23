Sophomore Day was a big success at The Highlands Saturday. Both McLennan Community College basketball teams had wins over Grayson College, with the women winning, 93-74, and the men taking their game, 82-69.
The Highlassies (13-15, 4-11 conference) extended their win streak to three games as KeeKee Nowlin exploded for 31 points.
Nowlin and Annya Moss had three 3s each in the first quarter to pace the home team to a 29-16 lead. MCC then ran off a 9-0 streak to start the second quarter while limiting the Lady Vikings to one basket in the first five minutes of the frame. At the half, MCC led, 52-31.
At one point, the Highlassies took a 60-41 lead with 5:28 to go in the third quarter. The team led by as many as 27 points in the third quarter, starting the final period with a 71-49 lead.
Nowlin’s 31 points were a career high for the sophomore.
In the men’s game, the Highlanders and Vikings played a low-scoring close first half. Neither team could find a cushion as Grayson led at the break, 33-30.
The nip-and-tuck nature of the game continued until the Highlanders went on an 8-0 run beginning at the 16:26 mark of the second half. The Vikings cut the MCC lead to three, 49-46, but the Highlanders responded with another run, 10-0, and never lost the lead after that.
Creighton Avery was MCC’s leading scorer with 16 points and Xavier Armstead added 15 for the win. Jordan Skipper-Brown also contributed 14 points for the home team.
The teams will wrap up the regular season with home games against Weatherford College on Wednesday at The Highlands. The women’s tipoff will be at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.