The McLennan Community College basketball teams will wrap up the regular season with a pair of games at Weatherford on Wednesday.
MCC’s men clinched a trip to the Region V Tournament by winning Saturday over Grayson. The Highlanders (21-8, 7-6) defeated Weatherford, 73-59, in the teams’ first meeting in Waco on Jan. 30. The Coyotes come into the game with an overall record of 13-15 and a conference mark of 4-9.
Meanwhile, the MCC women will close their season with the Weatherford game. Despite winning their last three games in a row, the Highlassies (13-15, 4-11) have been eliminated from advancing to the regional tournament.
Wednesday’s game times are 5:30 p.m. for the women, and 7:30 for the men.