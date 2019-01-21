TEMPLE -- It wasn’t the best of days for McLennan Community College basketball Monday. Following the Highlassies losing to Temple College, 76-73, the men’s team also fell to their conference rivals, 87-83.
The Highlassies (9-9, 0-5) fell behind in the first quarter, 23-11. Both teams battled to a relatively even second quarter, with Temple going into the locker room up, 41-28.
Both teams scored 22 points in the third quarter, and then MCC was able to make a run. The Lassies scored 23 points in the last quarter while holding Temple (12-7, 1-4) to 13 points, which proved to be four points to many for Temple.
The Highlassies host Southwestern Christian College Wednesday, with tip off set at 5:30 p.m. The men will also play Southwestern Christian at 7:30 p.m., also at the Highlands.