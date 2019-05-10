McLennan Community College had six baseball players named to the 2019 North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference All-Conference team. The team was voted on by conference coaches.
Grant Miller, a right handed pitcher, was named Pitcher of the Year and earned a first-team selection. Miller went 5-0 in conference play, posting a 2.90 ERA and had 33 strikeouts.
Also earning first team recognition was Jordan Yeatts. Yeatts, an infielder, hit .366 with 10 doubles and 25 RBIs in 30 conference games.
Second team selections were first baseman Cole Moore, shortstop Jalen Battles, third baseman/designated hitter Garrett Martin and outfielder Brett Squires.