The McLennan Community basball team swept Cisco College in conference play Monday as the team traveled to Cisco and took both games of the doubleheader. Game one, played Sunday, was a 15-12 affair, while Monday’s game was a 10-7 win.
Trevor Munsch was the winning pitcher Sunday, and Jack Driskell earned a save.
Cisco built a five run lead after two innings, scoring four in the first and adding another run in the second. MCC (34-7, 19-1 conference) then got back into the game with six runs in the top of the third. Cisco responded with two more runs in both the third and the fourth.
With the score standing at 9-6 in Cisco’s favor, the Highlanders erupted for six more runs in the top of the fifth. They add three more runs in the sixth, and Cisco matched the three runs at the bottom of the sixth. No one scored in the seventh, and MCC walked away with the win.
In Monday’s game, McLennan picked up five runs in the second inning and added three more in the fourth. Cisco scored a run in the bottom of the fourth, then scored five more in the bottom of the sixth.
Both teams scored one run in the eighth, and MCC salted away the game with a final run in the ninth.
The Highlanders host Grayson College Wednesday at the Bosque River Ballpark. The first game is scheduled for 1 p.m. with the second at 4 p.m.