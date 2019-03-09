Highlander baseball is on a three game win streak after sweeping Weatherford College in Saturday’s doubleheader at the Bosque River Ballpark. McLennan Community College won the first game, 10-0, and the second game, 8-7.
As has recently become the pattern, MCC was quick to get on the board with three runs in the bottom of the first. They added five more runs in the second inning, then two more in the sixth.
The second game went 10 innings to decide the outcome. Again, MCC went out in the lead after three runs scored in the third inning. Weatherford countered with a run in the fifth, but the Highlanders immediately responded with two more runs in the same inning.
MCC added another run in the sixth and seemed to be cruising to another win. Weatheford had other plans, though, bringing one run home in the top of the seventh and three more runs in the eighth. Needing two runs to tie the score, the visitors managed to do just that.
Tied at 7 each going into the tenth, MCC managed to hold Weatherford scoreless. The home team then scored the last run they needed in the bottom of the extra inning.
The Highlanders travel to Vernon College for a Wednesday doubleheader, beginning at noon.