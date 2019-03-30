The McLennan Community College baseball team continued the winning ways as they traveled to Temple to administer a doubleheader sweep of their rivals, 6-1 and 12-3.
The first game was close heading into the seventh inning. Both teams scored one run in the fourth inning. The Highlanders waited until the last inning to score an additional five runs to put the game away. MCC held Temple to five hits for the game.
In the second game, both teams managed to score a run in the opening inning, but from then on it was all Highlander. The visitors scored three in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth, three more in the sixth and two in the seventh, while holding Temple to two more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The win puts MCC at 30-7 for the season with a 15-1 conference record.
The Highlanders host Cisco College in a doubleheader Monday at the Bosque River Ballpark. The first game starts at 1 p.m. with the second game scheduled for a 4 p.m. start.