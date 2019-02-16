Perhaps the weather isn’t what one might expect for baseball, but the McLennan Community College Highlanders had a warm feeling following their doubleheader sweep of Navarro College Saturday at the Bosque River Ballpark. The Highlanders swept the three-game series with Friday’s win in Corsicana.
Both teams started the first game with cold bats in keeping with the chilly conditions. MCC got on the board in the bottom of the third with two runs off a lead-off walk, a double and a triple. The Highlanders added a run in the fourth, two more in the fourth and one run in the sixth of an in-the-park home run by Jordan Yeatts.
Alex DeLeon one hit the Bulldogs in the 6-0 shutout.
The second game started with two quick runs by the visting team. MCC then tied up the game in the bottom of the second and then took a three-run lead in the third.
MCC scored a run in both the fourth and fifth innings and scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, while Navarro was limited to one more run in the top of the sixth.
Trevor Munsch got the win for MCC. Yeatts added a double in the second game to go with his homer in the first, while Jalen Battles had two doubles and an RBI. Vince Ippoliti also hit a double in the second game.
MCC hosts Howard College in a three-game series. The first game will be played Friday at 2 p.m. at the Bosque River Ballpark, with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday at the Ballpark.