Now with an eight-game winning streak, the McLennan Community College baseball team swept Howard College, winning the third game of the series, 6-5, in a comeback at the Bosque River Ballpark.
The Highlanders (14-4) fell behind when Howard scored three runs in the top of the third inning. The Hawks extended their lead by adding one run each in the seventh and eighth.
MCC seemed to be having an off day at the plate as they went scoreless over the first six innings. Spencer Wionzek and Jordan Yeatts were walked in the seventh inning. The two base runners made it to home when both Cole Moore and Thomas Santos hit singles. Moore batted Wionzek in, and Yeatts came home of Santos’ hit.
Still trailing 5-2 entering the ninth inning, the home team managed to tie the game. Yeatts reached base on a single, advanced to third from a double by Brooks Embry. Moore walked to load the bases, and Yeatts scored off a wild pitch. Garrett Martin’s ground out scored Embry and Santos hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Miles.
MCC’s Aiden Shephardson led off the extra inning with a single and advanced to second after Vince Ippoliti made a sacrifice bunt. Yeatts again figured in the scoring with a walk-off double that brought Shephardson home.
The Highlanders next play New Mexico in a doubleheader Friday at the Bosque River Ballpark. The first game is scheduled to begin at noon.