McLennan Community College’s baseball team is expected to do really well this year. Losses are rare (only four so far this year), so an opportunity to avenge a loss is one the Highlanders want to take full advantage of. MCC avenged a loss to Howard College Saturday with a doubleheader sweep at the Bosque River Ballpark. The Highlanders won the first game, 5-4, and the nightcap, 6-3.
Alex DeLeon started the game for the Highlanders. He gave way to Jack Driskell in the sixth and Max Mize came in for the Highlanders (13-4) in the seventh. .
MCC scored the first four runs of the game over the first four innings and seemed to be in control, when Howard began a comeback. Howard scored a run in the top of the sixth, then managed three more runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game.
The game was scheduled for seven innings, and at the end of regulation, the teams were still tied. Mize held Howard scoreless in the extra inning. At the bottom of the eighth, Cole Moore walked to lead off. Spencer Wionzek took Moore’s place as a pinch runner, and advanced to second on an error. Wionzek then used a wild pitch and a passed ball to score the winning run.
In the second game, Mason Hilton took the win as he pitched through three scoreless innings. Reliever Trevor Munsch came on in the fourth. Hilton took the win.
The Highlanders scored their first run in the bottom of the third, added two more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two final runs in the sixth. Howard was scoreless until the seventh inning, when they were able to score their three runs.
MCC and Howard will play the third game of their series Monday at 1 p.m. at the Bosque River Ballpark.