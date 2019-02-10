McLennan Community College’s trip to the San Jacinto Tournament of Champions was a test for the baseball team. The two-day tournament in the Houston area saw the Highlanders split two games Friday and split two games Saturday.
Friday saw a no-hitter by Jase Embry against Alvin as the team won, 12-0. The team then fell to Howard College, 9-5. The loss snapped MCC’s win streak at six games.
Saturday saw a streak beginning in the other direction as host San Jacinto North upended the Highlanders, 6-5, with Alex DeLeon taking the loss for MCC.
The damage was done when San Jac’s Gators scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning and two more in the third. MCC had scored two runs in the top of the second, and answered with two more in the fourth. Another run in the top of the eighth was the last run the Highlanders scored, falling just short of possibly sending the game into extra innings.
In the nightcap, McLennan (7-4) rebounded to down Laredo College, 5-0. Tanner Brooks got the win for MCC.
The game was scoreless through the first three innings before MCC scored three runs in the top of the fourth. The team then added one run each in the sixth and eighth innings, and held Laredo to one hit while committing no errors in the game.
Ryan Neitsch went 2-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs.
The Highlanders’ next will play Navarro College in a three-game series. The Friday game will be played at Navarro in Corsicana with a 2 p.m. start. The Saturday doubleheader will be hosted by MCC at the Bosque River Ballpark. The first game is scheduled for a noon game time.