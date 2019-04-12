McLennan Community College's doubleheader with Grayson College, originally set for Saturday in Denison, has been moved to Sunday due to possible inclement weather.
A little more than 12 hours after landing in Waco, the Baylor women’s basketball team strolled back onto their old, familiar Ferrell Center floor – this time as national champions.
TAMPA, Fla. — When Lauren Cox hit the floor and didn’t bounce up, it was as if all the air went out of Amalie Arena on Sunday evening.
Baylor’s Lauren Cox will not require surgery after suffering a scary knee injury late in the third quarter of Sunday’s 82-81 Lady Bear victory over Notre Dame in the NCAA championship game, the school announced Monday night.