McLennan Community College’s Monday baseball game against San Jacinto has been postponed. The game was to be played at the Bosque River Ballpark. Both teams anticipate a makeup game, but no date has been set at this time.
It was a crazy, chaotic Saturday for the Baylor football team as thunderstorms forced the spring game to be moved from McLane Stadium to the Allison Indoor Practice Facility.
This week is just a little more than half over, but Baylor’s Kalani Brown has already led her team to a national championship in Tampa, Fla., traveled home to celebrate at the Ferrell Center and flown out to New York for the WNBA Draft.
COLLEGE STATION – The Lorena girls’ soccer team took advantage of its best opportunities on its way through to the Class 4A Region III final.