Spotting the Navarro Bulldogs a five run lead, the McLennan Community College baseball team fought back to win, 7-6, in Corsicana Friday afternoon.
Navarro took the early lead with two runs in the bottom of the second inning and added three more runs in the third.
MCC’s scoring began in the fourth inning when Ryan Neitsch hit a double and was batted in on a single by Garrett Martin.
Jordan Yeatts went to base on an error in the fifth and a single by Jalen Battles pushed Yeatts to third. Yeatts managed to score when he stole home plate.
The Highlanders continued their scoring run with two runs in the top of the sixth, then tied the game with a run in the seventh inning.
The Bulldogs regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the eighth. MCC responded with two run in the top of the ninth to gain the win. The winning pitcher was Grant Miller. Thomas Santos and Jose Gonzales, Jr. both homered for the Highlanders. Yeatts added a triple.
MCC (8-4) hosts Navarro Saturday at the Bosque River Ballpark for a doubleheader beginning at noon.