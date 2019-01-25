McLennan Community College baseball travels to Lufkin for their season opener against Angelina College for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m., with the second game at 4 p.m.
The games were originally scheduled for Friday, but field conditions due to rainy weather forced the one day delay.
MCC is coming off a season that saw the team advance to the regional finals last season against Cisco. Both teams were disqualified from a bench-clearing incident. As a result, the Highlanders will travel to Lufkin without any players or assistant coaches that were present at that game.
The Highlanders are picked to win their conference and are ranked as high as No. 3 in preseason polls.