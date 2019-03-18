Matt Lorentzen shot a 70-67-68—205 for first place in the individual category and McLennan Community College edged past host New Mexico Junior College for second place in the NMJC Thunderbird Invitational at Hobbs, N.M. The Highlanders shot a 288-285-286—859 for three rounds, while New Mexico JC shot 284-283-293—860. Midland College won the tournament, shooting 283-282-285—850.
MCC had three other players finish in the top 20 for individual scores. Mason Mikeska tied for 10th with 72-74-70—216; Will Fore, shooting 72-73-72—217, tied for 15th; and Brayden Marnell tied for 20th with a 74-72-76-222. Trent Leffingwell (80-73-76—299) and Austin May (79-8-74—233) finished tied for 37th and 45th, respectively.
The men’s golf team travels to Pottsboro on April 15-16 for the NJCAA Southwest Championship.