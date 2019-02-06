Kilgore jumped on the McLennan softball team early in sweeping a doubleheader from the Highlassies on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.
Kilgore scored nine runs in the opening inning of a 12-5 win in the opener, then used a four-run first to take control in an 11-6 win in the nightcap.
MCC’s Lindy Alexander got herself in trouble quickly in the opener, walking the first two hitters before Kilgore’s Kendyl Dockter pounded a three-run home run. That was just the start, as Alexander walked four more batters in the inning to go with a single, a passed ball, a wild pitch, and two fielder’s choice plays.
Freshman Sophie Wideman paced MCC’s eight-hit day with a 3-for-3 effort.
In the second game, the Highlassies (5-3) again dug themselves into a hole, as Destiny Guerra surrendered RBI doubles to Kelsey Ahart and Nicole King in the opening inning. MCC couldn’t ever catch up, despite 2-for-4 days from Olivia Lantigua and Charley Avery.
MCC will travel to Conroe to play in the San Jacinto Round Robin on Friday and Saturday.