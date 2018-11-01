In a good start to a season, McLennan College’s Highlander basketball team completely dominated Lone Star College-Tomball on the scoreboard, 128-59, giving Head coach Kevin Gill is 404th win Tuesday at the Highlands field house at MCC. The win ties former Highlander coach Ken DeWeese for the school record in wins.
LSC-Tomball took its only lead in the game early on, 3-2, before the Highlanders went on a 19-0 run. The score was extended to 25-5 with 13 minutes to go in the half. By the end of the first half, MCC had built a comfortable 66-26 lead.
The second half saw a 20-0 run by Gill’s team. By the end of the game, MCC had eight players with double figures. Sophomore Garrett Shaw led the team with 21 points, and Xavier Armistead added 18 more. Other double figure scorers were Dayante McClennan (14 points), Jimmie Kelly, Willie Thomas and Jordan Skipper-Brown (12 each). Casey Armour and Mike Adewunmi both scored 10 points.
MCC faces Fort Hood Phantom Warriors Friday at 8 p.m. in the final game of Friday’s MCC Classic. Other games scheduled for Friday are Hill College against West Texas at 4 p.m., with the HIghlassies playing Coastal Bend at 6 p.m.