Win No. 405 came quickly for Kevin Gill as MCC’s head men’s basketball coach. He led his team to a 102-62 victory over Fort Hood Phantom Warriors Friday at the Highlands in the McLennan Classic.
The Highlanders jumped out to a 10-0 lead at the start of the game behind the play of Xavier Armistead and Jordan Skipper-Brown. They had a 53-27 lead at the half.
MCC increased their lead throughout the second half, giving the team a second blowout in as many days.
Skipper-Brown led MCC’s scorers with 19; Armistead had 18. Jimmy Kelly and Mike Adewunmi both contributed 15 points toward the win.
The Highlanders will play Western Texas in the final game of the McLennan Classic Saturday, with tip off set at 8 p.m. Western Texas is coached by ex-Highlander Andre Owens, who played for Gill in 2002.