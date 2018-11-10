Making it five in a row to start the season, The McLennan Community College women’s basketball team defeated Coastal Bend, 63-55, Saturday at the Temple Classic at Temple College.
KeeKee Nowlin scored 14 points in the win, with Anastacia Mickens adding 12 to the mix. The game was closer than the previous games in the new season, with the Lassies holding the lead at 58-55 with just over a minute to play. MCC went on a 5-0 run to end the game and gain the win.
The Highlassies travel to Beeville for the Coastal Bend Classic. They will play Kilgore College at 4 p.m. Thursday, followed by a game against Southwest Texas at 11 a.m. Friday and a third game against Palo Alto Saturday at 5 p.m.