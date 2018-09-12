John McClain, longtime NFL writer for the Houston Chronicle, will provide the keynote address at the McLennan Community College Foundation’s Scholar Luncheon next Tuesday.
McClain won MCC’s Distinguished Alumnus honor last year. He grew up in Waco, graduated from Richfield High School in 1971 and earned degrees from MCC in 1973 and from Baylor in 1975. He worked for the Tribune-Herald from 1973 to 1976, when he accepted a job with the Houston Chronicle. This is his 43rd year at the Chronicle and his 40th covering the National Football League, including the Houston Oilers and Houston Texans.
McClain has a plaque in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio as the 2006 winner of the Dick McCann Memorial Award presented annually to a writer for his long and distinguished coverage of the NFL. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America.
Tuesday’s luncheon, which is reserved for MCC scholarship recipients and donors, will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the MCC Conference Center.