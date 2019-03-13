The North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference’s only unbeaten softball team is McLennan, and the Highlassies will try to keep it that way when they host Vernon in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Thursday.
MCC (14-7, 5-0) has walloped the ball under new head coach Chris Berry, as it features a .376 team batting average with 18 home runs in 21 games. But MCC can pitch it a bit as well. Emily Klanika is the reigning conference Pitcher of the Week after going 2-0 last week with 18 strikeouts in 14 innings. It was Klanika’s second such award on the season.
Vernon (16-6, 3-1) has also shown some major pop at the plate, as it’s hitting .401 as a team with 14 homers in 22 games.