McLennan Community College’s softball team bashed 24 hits in a doubleheader sweep of Grayson on Wednesday at the Bosque River Ballpark, winning both games by an identical 6-2 score.
MCC (12-7 overall, 3-0 conference) used a four-run second inning to leave Grayson behind in the opener. Arianna Perales and Kaitlin Richards banged out three hits apiece to pace a 16-hit effort at the plate for the Highlassies, while Emily Klanika went the distance in the circle for the win. Klanika improved to 7-1 with four complete games.
In the second game, MCC scored three in the first to jump on Grayson early. Olivia Lantigua, Sophie Wideman and Emeri Eubanks all had RBI hits in the inning.
Eubanks and Kaelin Morkisch both went 2-for-3 to lead the team at the plate. Carla Torres (2-2) opened with four scoreless innings on her way to the win.
MCC will next play Weatherford in a conference doubleheader on Friday, starting at 11 a.m.
Baylor men’s tennis, Arkansas renew SWC rivalry
The fifth-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team will try to stay unbeaten at home this season when it hosts Arkansas at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor will be attempting to notch its first ever team victory over the former Southwest Conference foe Razorbacks. Arkansas enters with a 16-0 all-time series lead versus the Bears. However, Baylor and Arkansas haven’t met since March of 1991, the Razorbacks’ last year in the SWC.
The Bears defeated Big Ten opponents No. 11 Illinois and Purdue on Friday and Saturday to boost their season mark to 12-2 and 8-0 at home. Arkansas (10-5) has lost three of its last five matches, and the Razorbacks are 0-3 against Big 12 opponents this season.
Baylor, which swept the Fighting Illini and Boilermakers over the weekend, had three players in this week’s ITA singles rankings, including No. 42 Johannes Schretter, No. 65 Will Little and No. 77 Matias Soto.
BU women’s tennis opens Big 12 vs. TCU
The Baylor women’s tennis will try to snap a nine-match losing streak when it hosts TCU to open Big 12 play at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
The Bears lost at Michigan and Ohio State last weekend, dropping their eighth and ninth consecutive matches while playing with a limited lineup. Injuries kept the Baylor squad to four players versus the Wolverines and six against the Buckeyes.
Even so, Baylor No. 1 player Jessica Hinojosa won her singles match at Ohio State and Paula Baranano claimed a victory against the Buckeyes in the No. 4 singles slot.
The Bears (5-10) will try to build on that momentum and extend their current six-match winning streak against the Horned Frogs (6-4).